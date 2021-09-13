With a controversial goal in the end, Corinthians draws away from Atltico Goianiense at the Brazilian Nationals

This Sunday, Corinthians visited Atlético Goianiense and couldn’t get more than a 1-1 draw, in a match valid for the 20th round of the Brasileirão. The goals of the match were scored by Gabriel Pereira and Zé Roberto.

The first stage was of few emotions, but with a superior Corinthians. Sylvinho’s team controlled the match and created the best opportunities in the opening 45 minutes, with Róger Guedes, Mosquito and Fagner. This, however, was not enough and the match went into the break with 0-0 on the scoreboard.

Seeking victory, Corinthians started the second half by pressing Atlético Goianiense and created good scoring chances early on. With 14 minutes, Gabriel Pereira made a good individual play and opened the scoring. After the first goal, Timão started playing on the counterattack and Atlético took advantage. On minute 43, Zé Roberto tied the match in a very controversial goal.

With the tie, Sylvinho’s team reaches 29 points and remains in sixth place in the Brasileirão. Timão has not lost for six games, having won three and drawn three others, and touched the G4 of the competition, being four points behind Fortaleza, fourth.

Corinthians' next appointment is next Sunday, at 6:15 pm, when they host América Mineiro, at Neo Química Arena.

lineup

Coach Sylvinho had the embezzlement of Willian, Renato Augusto, Gil, Luan and Adson. Therefore, Sylvinho defined his team as: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Raul, Fábio Santos, Gabirel, Roni, Giuliano, Gustavo Mosquito, Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes.

Atlético-GO, in turn, entered the field with Fernando Miguel, Dudu, Wanderson, Eder, Igor Cariús, Willian Maranhão, Gabriel Baralhas, Arnaldo, João Paulo, Natanael and Zé Roberto.

The game

First time

The first half wasn’t full of emotions. Under a strong heat in Goiânia, the two teams made a lot of mistakes during the initial 45 minutes. Corinthians was the first team to finish in the game, with Róger Guedes, after just 50 seconds. The ball, however, went far.

With five minutes, the referee Antônio Dib Moraes de Sousa gave a yellow card to Raul Gustavo and, from then on, he got lost in the game. The match became more disputed in the middle and with many faults booked.

Even playing away from home, Sylvinho’s team managed to control the game, but did not create great chances for a goal. Gustavo Mosquito, in a bad first half, crossed and the ball went, with danger, over Fernando Miguel’s goal.

Róger Guedes was one of the main targets of the Corinthians attack in the first half. In two consecutive plays, shirt 123 saw the ball cut by Atlético defenders before reaching the area free. At 21 minutes, the forward found Fagner and saw the shirt 23 give a good shot, but Fernando Miguel made a great save.

At 27 minutes, the game was stopped for the rehydration of the players. During the break, Sylvinho asked his team to occupy more of the attack field and that happened. In the final minutes of the first stage, Corinthians created more chances.

With 35 minutes, Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes made a good move and saw Gustavo Mosquito, alone, pierce the ball inside the area, wasting Corinthians’ best chance in the game. Soon after, Atlético Goianiense made a deal with Nataniel, who crossed low and saw Dudu arrive hitting, but the ball went up a lot. Afterwards, Cássio made a good defense in a cross.

The last danger of the first stage was with Róger Guedes. The forward received a perfect cross from Fagner and headed alone into the side of the area, scaring goalkeeper Fernando Miguel. Even so, the match went to halftime with the score 0-0.

Second time

The second stage started with different Corinthians. Sylvinho placed Du Queiroz in Fagner’s place, who felt a discomfort in his neck during the break. Even so, Corinthians continued on top of the opponent.

With four minutes into the second half, Giuliano took a free-kick and Gustavo Mosquito headed in the right side of goalkeeper Fernando Miguel. Minutes later, Du Queiroz went up and finished in the area, but the ball was deflected to corner.

The initial pressure from Corinthians worked. With 14 minutes of second time, Gabriel Pereira made individual play, cut two defenders of Atlético Goianiense and kicked hard to open the scoring.

After the goal, Atlético Goianiense almost tied. Raul Gustavo missed the ball badly and João Victor saved on the line. The home team started to look for the attacking field more and, thus, bothered Corinthians’ defense more. Cássio made his first free kick save in the 25th minute of the second half.

At 26 minutes, Roni felt a knee injury and left the field crying. The shirt 29 gave way to Vitinho.

Atlético Goianiense followed on top of Corinthians. Sylvinho’s team lowered the lines and allowed the home team to attack more. As a result, the Corinthians coach promoted two changes: Xavier and Marquinhos were replaced by Gabriel Pereira and Gustavo Mosquito.

The match, then, became very disputed. With Atlético looking for the goal, Corinthians began using the counterattack as their main offensive weapon. And the tie came out.

After a silly foul committed by Marquinhos, Zé Roberto appeared alone at the entrance to the area and scored the equalizer with 43 minutes into the match. The bid was reviewed by the VAR, who saw Montenegro’s participation, offside, in the bid, but the judge gave the goal. Before the match ended, Cassio worked a miracle to avoid the homecoming upset.

