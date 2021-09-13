With André suspended, Marcao says that Wellington is ahead of Wallace

André took the third yellow card in Fluminense’s victory over São Paulo, by 2-1, at Maracanã, on Sunday, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. With that, he will have to fulfill his suspension next second, against Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, for the 21st. In a press conference, Marcão admitted that between Wellington and Wallace, both who were on the bench, whoever comes out ahead for an opportunity is the first.

Wellington, in fact, was tapped during Sunday’s match at Maracanã. Young Wallace, on the other hand, stayed on the reserve bench.

“We’ll work the week.” Wellington comes in front, is playing, entering. But if Wallace came, it’s because we’re watching and he’s been doing good training. If you need it, we’ll put it on – said Marcão at the press conference after the game.

Before Cuiabá, however, Fluminense will face Atlético-MG, fourth, at Mineirão, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. For having lost the 2-1 at home, Tricolor will have to win away. If you make two or more of a difference, you will qualify directly for the semi-final. If it’s for one, it takes the decision to penalties.

Cub of Xerém, also midfielder and starter in the Martinelli team, was not related to the game against São Paulo because he felt pain in his left thigh.