With more than 80% of the population fully immunized, Portugal suspends mandatory use of mask in open places

Portugal suspended on Monday the mandatory use of masks in open places, maintaining the requirement only for closed places and recommending its use in specific situations, such as agglomerations, and for vulnerable people. The measure comes at a time when more than 80% of the population of the European country has already been completely immunized against Covid-19, the highest rate in the world, according to data from the website Our World in Data, from the University of Oxford.

The mandatory use of masks had been in effect since October 28, 2020, and had been successively renewed by Parliament, which did not do so this time due to the significant drop in the number of cases and deaths – despite the presence of the more contagious Delta variant — and the advancement of the vaccination campaign. Immunization in Portugal stands out even among the countries of the European Union, today with some of the best global responses in the fight against the pandemic.

The guidance released on Monday by the General Directorate of Health (DGS), however, recommends the use of masks outdoors “when the occurrence of population agglomerates is foreseeable or whenever it is not possible to maintain the recommended physical distance”. He also says that the use of a mask is still mandatory for people “with suggestive symptoms” of the disease and those considered to be “contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19”.





The DGS also recommends the use of the mask in the street by “most vulnerable people”, with chronic or immunodepressed diseases, whenever they “circulate outside their place of residence or habitual stay”.

In schools, the use of face protection is still recommended for children aged between 6 and 10 years, or for 1st cycle students, regardless of age, but the DGS warns that children need to receive training in the use of the mask and that ” adult supervision is guaranteed”. In Portugal, vaccination takes place from the age of 12 onwards.

Portugal is not the first country to make the mandatory use of masks in public and even closed spaces more flexible.

In the UK, the use of a mask has been optional since the beginning of July, when 48% of the population had already been immunized with both doses and 66% with one — now, these numbers have risen to 64.5% and 71%, respectively. Denmark lifted the requirement everywhere in August, and lifted the last restriction imposed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the country last week, when it reached 73.8% of people fully immunized.

The release from the use of outdoor masks has also been applied by other EU countries, such as France, Italy and Spain, since June. More than 75% of Spaniards have completed the vaccination cycle, while the rate of French and Italians exceeds 60%.

In Israel, where the obligation to wear protection in closed places had been lifted on June 15, and outdoors in April, the government again imposed the use of masks in closed public places, after the number of infections returned to rise, at the end of June, even with more than half of the population fully vaccinated.

In late July, similarly, the US had to back down from the decision taken two months before freeing its inhabitants from wearing a mask in open spaces, after the Delta variant more than quadrupled the number of daily cases in a few weeks, as that demand for vaccination posts has also started to drop. To date, just over 53% of Americans have been vaccinated, and the country has a moving average of more than 144,000 new cases per day.

The issue is a matter of controversy in Brazil, with President Jair Bolsonaro openly defending the non-mandatory use of a mask — he himself does not usually appear at public events wearing facial protection — and pressing the Ministry of Health to manifest itself in this regard, despite the country’s delay in applying the second dose, which so far reached only 34% of the population, against 66.4% who received at least one dose.

In a nod to the Planalto Palace, minister Marcelo Queiroga even defended the end of the mandatory use of masks at the end of August, but backed away when he said that the measure should only be adopted in outdoor environments “in a short period of time ”.