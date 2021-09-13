With Neymar and Messi, PSG releases third uniform for 2021/22; see how it turned out

isolated leader of the French Championship, owner of the best attack, coming from a market that has already made history…the Paris Saint-Germain is living a ‘honeymoon’ greenery with the crowd. And he took advantage of the moment to profit even more, launching this Monday (13) a new uniform for the 2021/22 season.

The shirt launched this week will be the club’s third uniform.

After beat Clermont 4-0 last Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain remained with 100% success in the French, with five victories in five matches played. Now the club turns its attention to its debut in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino’s team travels until this week to Belgium, where they will face the Brugge at the opening of group A.

