With several embezzlements, see Inter’s probable squad, schedule and broadcast against Sport Recife

In 12th place momentarily in the Brasileirão table, Inter enters the field under pressure to win again this Monday, at 20h, against Sport Recife, away from home. For this match, coach Diego Aguirre will have to change the team in the face of so many embezzlements.

Chief among them is Taison, who has muscle damage and is not yet available. The list also includes suspended Rodrigo Dourado and Carlos Palacios, as well as right-back and defender Gabriel Mercado, who stayed in Porto Alegre for physical reasons after suffering a blow to his leg. Good news is the return of Renzo Saravia, who tends to start.

Probable Inter

Daniel; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Victor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Lindoso, Johnny, Edenilson, Maurício and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.

Probable Sport

Mailson; Hayner, Sabino, Rafael Thyere and Sander; José Welison, Marcão, Trellez, Thiago Neves and Paulinho; Andrew.

Schedule

Monday (13), at 8 pm, at Ilha do Retiro, in Recife.

Streaming

SportTV and Premiere announce the live broadcast.

Arbitration

Andre Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO), assisted by Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE) and Rafael Trombeta (PR). VAR: Marcio Henrique de Gois (São Paulo).