Without vaccine or mask, how to protect children under 2 years of age? – Photos

With the circulation of the Delta variant, which is more transmissible, without being able to wear a mask and not yet being included in the vaccination campaign, children under 2 years of age are exposed to covid-19 contagion. The infectologist Marcio Nehab, from the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology), explains that, to protect them, it is necessary that those who live with them comply with health protocols. “The best way to protect them is with everyone around them wearing masks, washing their hands well, keeping social distance and being vaccinated”, says the doctor EFE/EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

With 86% of adults over 18 years old with the first dose of the vaccine and adolescents already starting to be immunized, could there be an increase in cases in children? Why? Nehab explains that it is possible because they have not yet received the vaccine. The doctor also pays attention to the low number of people with the complete vaccination schedule. “Even in cities with good vaccination coverage, we are far, if possible, from 85 to 90% fully vaccinated. Especially with the variants that are invading the entire country” Pixabay

More than 200 thousand children were infected with the coronavirus in just one week in the United States, is it possible that this will be repeated in Brazil? In addition to thinking it possible that cases like this could be repeated in Brazil, Nehab believes that this is very likely to happen. Wu Hong / EFE-EPA – 14.04.2020

At some point, is it possible for children under 2 years of age to receive the immunizing agent? “Yes, it is possible. We are still awaiting studies in this age group”, says Nehab Amit Dave/Reuters – 9.6.2021

Is it true that CoronaVac could be a good option for this age group, as it has few side effects? According to the infectologist, other countries have already approved the use of CoronaVac in children: in Chile, over 6 years old, and in China, over 3 years old, and this can serve as an example for Brazil Fernando Frazão/Brazil Agency

How to protect this age group in the school environment? “Hand washing, complete vaccination of adults and use of masks by adults” says Nehab EFE/EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK