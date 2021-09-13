Woman threatens health professionals with knife after father does not get vaccinated against Covid

A woman was arrested on suspicion of threatening health professionals with a knife after her father was unable to be vaccinated against the Covid-19, in Divinópolis de Goiás, in the northern region of the state. Information is from G1.

In a video posted on social networks, it is possible to see the moment when she goes on top of a professional and ends up knocking over a thermos box containing doses of the immunizing agent, which were damaged.

According to the Municipality of Divinópolis, about 30 doses of the vaccine against Covid were lost. The woman’s father could not be vaccinated because, at that time, only the second dose was being administered in the city.

She was fined for the crimes of qualified damage to property belonging to the municipality and also for contempt of a public official. She was taken to Formosa prison, where she remains at the disposal of the courts.

According to the delegate responsible for the case, the woman also committed the crime of threatening public officials, however, this is a crime conditioned to the victim’s representation, and so far none of them has appeared to formalize the complaint.

