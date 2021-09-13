‘You have the chance to fight me and Belfort’

Anderson Silva shocked the world again. Last Saturday (11), in Florida (USA), the former middleweight champion (84 kg) of the UFC needed to launch few blows to knock out Tito Ortiz in a matter of seconds, at the event promoted by the ‘Triller Fight Club’. After the show in the ring, an excited ‘Spider’ opened the doors to perform new combats in the noble art and launched a curious challenge.

At the post-event press conference, Anderson expressed his interest in facing brothers Jake and Logan Paul, who also venture into boxing. The Brazilian went further and even mentioned that one of the YouTubers should face Vitor Belfort, his compatriot and former rival in the UFC. However, if ‘The Phenom’ vehemently challenged the Americans, ‘Spider’ adopted a respectful tone. It is worth noting that this was not the first time that the legend of MMA mentioned internet stars as possible opponents in the ring.

“Jake Paul and Logan Paul, you have a chance to fight me and Belfort. They will be good fights”, suggested the former UFC champion.

After the challenges made by Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort, Jake and Logan Paul still haven’t spoken. The fact is that, after switching from MMA to boxing, ‘Spider’ remains undefeated. The 44-year-old veteran passed Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., in June, in Mexico, and knocked out Tito Ortiz, in September, in Florida (USA).