Young is killed in a van in the West Zone of Rio

RIO — A 24-year-old girl, identified as Ana Paula Mineiro dos Santos, was killed in a van that was circulating around the neighborhood of Gardênia Azul, in the West Zone of Rio, this Saturday. According to information from the Military Police, the vehicle’s driver told PMs from the 18th BPM (Jacarepaguá) that two criminals approached the van, one of them boarded and shot at the passenger.

The victim was on the last bench of the alternative transport, which left Cidade de Deus bound for Taquara. Also according to information from the PM, the criminals responsible for the crime fled towards Gardenia Azul.

People close to Ana Paula dos Santos declared mourning on social networks and offered solidarity to the family in the profile of the young woman Photo: Reproduction

The victim was even taken by the driver to the Emergency Care Unit of Cidade de Deus, but he did not resist the injuries.

On social networks, Ana Paula’s friends and family sympathized with the family and lamented the crime. One responsible for the fruit and vegetable garden where the young woman worked declared mourning.

The case will be investigated by the capital’s Homicide Police.