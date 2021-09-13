YouTube Music receives Material You from Android 12 in tests

In addition to new features, Android 12 also features the design language known as “Material You”. The novelty must be present throughout the operating system, including other proprietary Google applications.

This week, like what happened with the Clock, YouTube Music is already beginning to implement the new design in its application. This was evident when noticing that the streaming service has ended releasing your widget’s beta with Material You.

The news was discovered by the folks at 9to5Google through an APK analysis. The main detail of the new widget is that it should automatically adapt to the color used in the operating system’s wallpaper.

See some screenshots.