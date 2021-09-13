Zé Roberto takes 9 Olympic vice-champions to South American volleyball | volleyball

Coach José Roberto Guimarães defined the women’s volleyball team that will compete in the South American Championship. There are nine Olympic runners-up on the team. The competition starts on Wednesday, in the Colombian city of Barrancabermeja, known for being the headquarters of the largest refinery in the country. The Brazilian delegation travels this Monday.

Brazil debuts in the South American Championship, this Wednesday, at 7:30 pm, against Peru, with SporTV 2 broadcast and real-time monitoring of the ge. The game was once the classic in South America – only Brazil (21 titles) and Peru (12) won the tournament. Until the 1990s, the domain was widespread in Peru. After being a world power even, with world and Olympic runners-up in the 1980s, the Peruvian team only moved away from the elite. Today, it is the fourth South American force. Brazil hasn’t lost a women’s South American title since 1993. Since then, there have been 13 golds followed by the 21 it has.

The champion and runner-up of the South American Championship will guarantee a place in the 2022 World Cup, which will be played in Holland and Poland.

The green-yellow team will participate in the competition with setters Macris and Roberta, opposing Rosamaria and Lorenne, strikers Gabi, Natália, Ana Cristina and Kasiely, central Carol Gattaz, Carol, Bia and Mayany and liberos Nyeme and Natinha. From the runner-up Olympic team in Tokyo, there are nine players. Fernanda Garay and Camila Brait said goodbye to the national team after the Olympics, and Tandara is still unable to act because of the result of an anti-oping test.

The new cycle begins with the dispute for the position of libero, after the departure of Brait. Lorenne has a chance again, now as Rosamaria’s reserve in the opposite position. Kasiely debuts in the selection, option between the tips. Mayany, another who was part of the team before Tokyo, returns among the centrals.

Setter Roberta commented on the expectations for the competition and highlighted the good season of the Brazilian team.

– It is a very important competition for our group because it counts for a place in the 2022 Worlds. We are coming from a great competition, the Olympic Games, where we reached our peak of the season, but we are still very focused. Some new players arrived and we are excited and keeping the good energy of this group – said Roberta, who also spoke about the growth of the Sudamericana. – We will face opponents that have evolved and the South American has improved with each edition. We want to have a good championship and seek this vacancy.

Coach José Roberto Guimarães also highlighted the importance in the search for a place in the World Cup.

– The South American is qualifying for the Worlds and we are going to look for this place and the title to finish this season well. We have to keep our focus and concentration to present our volleyball. Our opponents have evolved and we know our responsibility.

This season, the women’s team won the silver medal at the Tokyo Games and the League of Nations. In the last edition of the South American Championship, in 2019, Brazil was the undefeated champion and in the decision overcame Colombia by 3 sets to 0.

first round

Wednesday 15 – Brazil x Peru at 7:30 pm – SportTV 2 and ge real time

second round

Thursday 16 – Brazil x Argentina at 7:30 pm – SportTV 2 and ge real time

third round

Friday 17 – Brazil x Chile at 7:30 pm – SportTV 2 and real time by ge