2021 edition announces date and tickets

The organization of CCXP announced this Tuesday (14) the details of the 2021 edition of CCXP Worlds. The biggest pop culture virtual event in the world will take place in the days December 4th and 5th and will have more than 50 hours of content.

For the second year in a row, the event will be completely virtual, a decision made after consultation with healthcare experts and the community that makes CCXP what it is. “We decided that it would not be possible to hold our face-to-face meeting with 100% security, and less than that would be unacceptable to us” he stated Pierre Mantovani, founding partner of CCXP.

But even without the physical presence, CCXP Worlds will continue to feature great ads, trailers and exclusive content. And, for the first time, CCXP will have a mobile studio that will go around the world and open the doors of the biggest studios’ recording sets to reveal behind-the-scenes details and interview producers, directors, writers and actors.

Ticket sales will open in September 29th for Santander customers, and in October 15th for the general public, through the event’s official website.

Thunder Stage

At the ad press conference, Pierre and Carol Costa announced that partnerships with Amazon Prime Video, Paramount and Collider will continue at CCXP Worlds 2021, bringing actors and crews from big blockbusters to chat with fans virtually.

Redesigned platform

The platform that provides access to CCXP Worlds has also undergone a transformation. Now, it will allow faster access and give the fan a complete control panel, with tools to interact with visitors from all worlds during lives, participate in panels and easily navigate through their favorite worlds.

And the CCXP Worlds 21 map will also have a different face — but at the same time, familiar. Developed in partnership with Estrela, the map will be an official board of one of the most famous games in the world, Banco Imobiliário.

Game Arena with Gaules

Alexandre Gaules and the Tribe will command the TRIBE Game Arena, the first CCXP stage with 24 hours of programming a day.

There will be gameplay from the latest releases, 1v1 among the biggest pro players in the world and also a gift for fans of CS: Go: DreamHack 2021 exclusive broadcast with Gaules, Liminha and little girl.

Gaules sent a message about the event during the press conference: “You can expect, in addition to a lot of CS and broadcasting, a stage dedicated to the Tribe and all the content. There will be lots of games, lots of laughs, and you can count on everyone winning once again from this partnership“.



Artist’s Valley even bigger

After its success at CCXP Worlds 2020, Artist’s Valley is back – and even bigger. The number of virtual tables has increased, and more artists will participate in live chats and interviews. There will be more than 300 simultaneous lives, with artists from all over the world.

Another big news this year is the reality show Road to Artists’ Valley, a four-chapter webseries that airs even before the event. In it, the main steps involved in launching a comic book will be presented.

Artist submissions for Artist’s Valley will open at September 23th.

Creators and Cosplay

Once again, creators will be covered. In the program, there will be musical presentations, game shows, chats, original sketches, dueling podcasts, live recordings of original content and lots of interaction with the audience.

And just like last year, the CCXP Worlds 21 Cosplay Contest will elect the best cosplayers from all worlds in 4 categories: Master Cosplay, Best Inventiveness, Best Performance and Best Costume Design.

Home audiences will also be able to compete for the Best Closet Cosplay award, sending videos with performances of up to 15 seconds. These videos will appear during the stage schedule, and the big winner will be chosen by the spectators.

Meet & Greet

Fans will once again be able to find their favorite artists through three service modes: One-on-One, a 2-minute video call between you and your idol; Inbox, where you receive a video of up to 1 minute with a personalized message; and autograph, in which you receive it directly at your house.

Packages and tickets

Check out the different types of access to CCXP Worlds below: