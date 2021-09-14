2021 Emergency Aid and Bolsa Família: see the 6th installment dates

2021 Emergency Aid and Bolsa Família

As of the date of this publication, September 14, those born in August receive Emergency Aid 2021. However, installment 5 that is in progress refers to physical payment, that is, it refers to availability for withdrawals. Since the 5th installment for online availability was paid during the month of August.

Installment 5 for withdrawals and installment 6 for online transactions and withdrawals

Therefore, check the calendar of the 5th installment of Emergency Aid 2021 for physical availability, as well as the payments of the 6th installment for common beneficiaries and beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família Program.

5th installment of 2021 emergency aid: cash withdrawal schedule for common beneficiaries (physical availability is in progress)

Beneficiaries born on: January – September 1st

Beneficiaries born: February – September 2

Beneficiaries born: March – September 3

Beneficiaries born: April – September 6

Beneficiaries born: May – September 9th

Beneficiaries born: June – September 10th

Beneficiaries born: July – September 13

Beneficiaries born: August – September 14

Beneficiaries born: September – September 15th

Beneficiaries born: October – September 16

Beneficiaries born: November – September 17

Beneficiaries born: December – September 20

Schedule of the 6th installment of Emergency Aid 2021

You May Like It Too:

Beneficiary’s birth month Online availability (digital account and Caixa Tem app) Physical availability (withdrawals in kind) January September 21st October 4th February September 22 october 5th March September 23th october 5th April September 24th October 6th May september 25th october 8th June september 26th October 11th July September 28th October 13 August September 29th October 14 September September 30th October 15th October October 1st october 18th November October 2nd October 19th December October 4th October 19th

6th installment of Emergency Aid 2021 for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

According to official information, the beneficiary enrolled in Bolsa Família receives payments according to the final number of the NIS, as occurred in previous payments. Check the calendar:

NIS ended in: Benefit payment date: 1 September 17th two September 18th 3 September 21st 4 September 22 5 September 23th 6 September 24th 7 september 25th 8 September 28th 9 September 29th 0 September 30th

See upcoming payments for the Bolsa Família Program

If you want to consult the Bolsa Família payments until the month of December of this year, click on this highlight. It is important to emphasize that Bolsa Família beneficiaries are able to use the Caixa app, in addition to withdrawing the amount through the Bolsa Família Card or Citizen Card at ATMs or lottery stores.