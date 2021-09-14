2021 Emergency Assistance: information and calendars

Check out some information about Emergency Relief 2021, as well as see the extension schedules. Know more!

2021 Emergency Aid – definition of Cash

According to information from Caixa Econômica Federal, under the new rules, Emergency Aid 2021 must be paid to families with a total monthly income of up to three minimum wages, provided that the income per person is less than half the minimum wage.

Therefore, in 2021 no new registrations were opened. The Federal Government reassessed all beneficiaries approved for Emergency Assistance, verifying if they are able to receive the benefit in 2021, in accordance with the new rules.

As informs Caixa, for those who receive the Bolsa Família, the most advantageous value rule remains valid. The person will receive the benefit with the highest value, whether the portion paid under the program or the amount of Emergency Assistance. It is important to clarify that whoever is on Bolsa Família to receive Emergency Aid 2021 must comply with all defined rules.

Average benefit amount

The average benefit amount is R$250, ranging from R$150 to R$375, depending on the beneficiary’s profile and the composition of each family, informs Caixa. Therefore:

Families, in general, receive R$250;

The single-parent family, headed by a woman, receives R$375;

People who live alone receive R$150.

Calendar for the 5th installment of Emergency Aid 2021 for common beneficiaries:

Beneficiary’s birth month: The amount will be made available for online usability (social savings account and Caixa Tem app) at: Withdrawal date – physical usability – cash withdrawal January August 20th September 1st February August 21 September 2nd March August 21 September 3rd April August 22 september 6th May August 24th September 9th June August 25th September 10th July august 26 September 13th August August 27 September 14th September august 28 September 15th October august 28 September 16 November august 29 September 17th December August, 31 September 20

2021 Emergency Aid Calendar referring to the 6th installment for common beneficiaries:

Beneficiary’s birth month: The amount will be made available for online usability (social savings account and Caixa Tem app) at: Scheduled date for withdrawal of the cash amount January September 21st October 4th February September 22 october 5th March September 23th october 5th April September 24th October 6th May september 25th october 8th June september 26th October 11th July September 28th October 13 August September 29th October 14 September September 30th October 16th October October 1st october 18th November October 2nd October 19th December October 3rd October 19th

Check out the 2021 Emergency Aid calendar for the 7th installment for common beneficiaries:

Beneficiary’s birth month: The amount will be made available for online usability (account social savings and Caixa app) in: Scheduled date for withdrawal of the cash amount January October 20th November 1st February October 21st November 3rd March October, 22 November 4th April October, 23 November 5th May October, 23 November 9th June October 26th November 10th July October 27th November 11th August October 28th November 12th September October 29th November 16th October October 30 November 17th November October 30 November 18th December October 31st November 19th