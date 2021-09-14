4-year-old girl dies of covid hours after having fever

A 4-year-old girl living in Galveston County, Texas, USA, died of covid-19 a few hours after the onset of fever, according to the family. A day earlier, Kali Cook’s mother, Karra Harwood, who refused the vaccine, was diagnosed with the disease and isolated herself to preserve the girl and her siblings.











According to her, the girl had no diagnosis of immunological disorders or any other comorbidity, but she used to get sicker than her siblings.

To the local newspaper The Daily News, the mother said that after noticing that the girl had a fever, she medicated her and put her to sleep. By 7:00 am the next day, the girl had already died at home.

Kali is the youngest Galveston County resident to die of the virus. Her death comes amid a flurry of delta variant cases in the region. According to the Texas State Department of Health Services, as of September 10, at least 2,384 children contracted covid-19 in the state.

Covid-19 in children

Children usually do not have severe symptoms of covid-19; but health officials emphasize that those with disease-related symptoms should receive medical attention as soon as possible.

In children, covid-19 is associated with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (P-SIM), which occurs between 7 months and 16 years of age.

Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome has been recognized as a new post-viral syndrome in which one in every 5,000 children presents after being infected with covid-19.

The syndrome can cause different parts of the body to become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. Nearly one in four children with SIM-P develop a heart disease called coronary artery dilation, which is potentially fatal.

You need to be aware of the following symptoms:

Fever lasting more than three days

Abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting

Sore throat

Rash or changes in skin color

Red eyes

feeling tired

Breathing problems

Confusion

Unable to wake up or stay awake

Blue lips or face

