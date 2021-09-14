4,000-year-old Egyptian Fabric Can Help Science Create Resistant Materials – 13/09/2021

A linen fabric from ancient Egypt has retained remarkable mechanical qualities after 4,000 years, which justifies the growing use of this fiber in composite materials – says a study published in the journal Nature Plants, this Monday (13th).

Beige in color and dated between 2140 and 1976 BC, the funerary fabric has been in the collections of the Louvre Museum in Paris since 1929.

A team of scientists from the Dupuy de Lôme Research Institute (IRDL), at the Université Bretagne Sud, subjected it to a whole battery of tests to compare its strength and the conservation of its structure with those of a modern linen fabric.

The researchers were “very surprised, when they observed similar properties of the fiber after four thousand years of aging, and almost no difference in its mechanical performance,” Alain Bourmaud, research engineer at the IRDL and lead author of the study, told AFP.

The observation of fibers by the most modern means, from the electron microscope to tomography (tissue examination technique) by X-rays, passing through nuclear magnetic resonance, confirmed the “know-how” of the ancient Egyptians.

They knew how to extract the fiber from the flax in a way that made it possible to obtain threads “of great fineness, very difficult to reproduce even with current means”, according to the researcher.

But despite its durability, manufacturers still fear the fiber will suffer over the years.

“By studying the aging of these old fibers, we want to learn lessons to develop more efficient materials,” explained Bourmaud.

Linen fiber is already found in a large number of composite materials for the automotive, marine, or aerospace industries.

“In your car, you probably have linen fibers, mixed with polymers, in the trunk and doors, but also in the injected parts”, according to Bourmaud.

There is a strong argument in favor of its use. Linen fiber has the same performance as fiberglass, which is widely used in industry, but is much lighter.

And this is a “strong argument that interests users of composite materials,” says Bourmaud, adding that its damping capacity is greater than that of glass or carbon fibres.

The study of Egyptian mortuary tissue also revealed weaknesses, which the IRDL team plans to explore further, with rupture tests in particular.

To do this, they recovered tiny samples of other tissues, the oldest of which are 5,000 years old. And they hope to study others in collaboration with the French Institute of Oriental Archeology in Cairo.

