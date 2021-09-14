48% of Brazilians believe that Brazil should adopt Bitcoin as its currency, says poll

SAO PAULO – In the midst of one of the most important weeks in the history of cryptocurrencies, with El Salvador becoming the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as its official currency, a survey shows that populations in other Latin American countries, including Brazil, are interested in doing the same.

A study commissioned by Sherlock Communications and carried out by the Toluna platform shows that 48% of respondents think that Brazil should adopt Bitcoin as its currency, with 31% of this total agreeing and 17% strongly agreeing with the topic.

Another 30% neither agree nor disagree that the country should have the cryptocurrency, while 12% disagree and 9% strongly disagree.

2,700 people aged over 18 from seven countries besides Brazil were interviewed: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Venezuela and Mexico. To carry out the questionnaire, an online panel on the Toluna platform was used.

“Brazilians were the biggest advocates of crypto-recognition in the region, with 56% supporting El Salvador’s approach and 48% saying they want Brazil to adopt it as well,” says the study.

Regarding the impact of cryptocurrencies on global trade, 32% of Brazilians pointed out that they should bring world economies closer together, while 31% spoke of facilitating the international exchange of money.

Another 30% of interviews believe they can wipe out local currencies. Each interview could choose up to 3 answers in this question.

Among the least voted alternatives were increased tax evasion for the richest (12%), making travel easier (13%) and increased crime and money laundering (13%).

Despite the desire to adopt Bitcoin as money, Brazilians still believe that the country is far behind when compared to other countries when it comes to the crypto market as a whole, with 35% of the interviews taking this view.

Another 31% said that Brazil is progressing, while 23% believe that in the coming years we will have many more users in this market. 4% of respondents think it is a topic with no future in the country. 5% did not point out any of the alternatives and 2% cited other answers.

The survey also heard from respondents which cryptocurrencies they know and Brazil registered the population that knows the most about Bitcoin (92% said they do), Litecoin (30%) and Dogecoin (16%), and second only to Argentina in terms of knowledge in Ethereum.

Reasons to invest in cryptocurrencies

The survey also asked respondents about the reasons why they invest in cryptocurrencies, and for Brazilians the main factor was portfolio diversification, with 55% of the responses.

Respondents could choose up to three answers and in second place was “to protect my assets from inflation and financial instability”, with 39%. This, however, was the main answer of the Argentines, with 58%.

Meanwhile, for 37% of Brazilian respondents, investment in digital currencies serves to keep up with the technological trend. Already 28% said it is to receive money for work carried out for foreign companies.

They also complete the list of reasons: to carry out financial transfers with lower costs (19%); sending and receiving money from family and friends abroad (13%); and do not invest in cryptocurrencies (12%). 2% said other reasons.

In the research report, Sherlock highlights that “cryptocurrency ETFs (index funds) issued in Brazil allow people to invest in cryptocurrencies in a regulated manner, allowing more conservative investors to experience this market.

“The three regulatory sandboxes in Latin America are Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, countries that are open to experimenting and innovating with blockchain and cryptocurrencies,” the document also says.

The company also remembers that as the prices of digital currencies rise and reach historic highs, it is natural that more people in Latin America want to surf this wave of cryptos. “Education and user experience remain the main obstacles to mass adoption, but when the economy is at stake, adoption of new technologies becomes much more attractive,” ponders Sherlock.

The fears of investors

Despite the drop of Brazilians who say they do not invest in cryptocurrencies, from 33% in the 2020 study to 12% today, there are still many factors that explain the fact that people do not put money into these assets.

For 42% of respondents, the main problem is the concern with the safety of the money that is invested in cryptocurrencies, indicating greater fear with news of scams involving Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

Already 37% indicated market instability and fluctuations as the main reason for not using cryptocurrencies today, while 33% said they do not have enough money to invest.

Two other highly cited items are related to asset class knowledge, with 26% saying they do not know enough to invest in cryptocurrencies, while 22% of respondents said they do not believe they have the technical skills to do so.

On the other hand, for 45% of Brazilians, reading and understanding more about cryptos is the main factor that would give them more confidence to invest in this market.

In addition, other points that detract from investor confidence are also related to platforms, with 39% lacking more reliable companies to invest in, while 36% cited the need for an easy-to-use platform that does not require a lot of knowledge. specialized.

The report mentions that Brazil currently has around 1.4 million registered cryptocurrency users, with data from Distrito Fintech showing that there are more than 180 active startups related to blockchain, with 80% of them created in the last five years.

Invest in the most affordable cryptocurrency funds on the market: open a free XP account!

Related