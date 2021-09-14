A live anaconda among 9 million dead snakes: finding brings hope for researcher in Pantanal | Nature

During the biggest fire in the history of the Pantanal, in 2020, Gabriela do Valle Alvarenga, 26, counted the dead animals. She always walked in pairs, taking turns measuring the area with others and other scientists. At the end, O study estimated 9 million snakes killed by fire . An “extremely large” specimen of an anaconda changed, even in the midst of smoke, the atmosphere of the work.

Fires killed 17 million vertebrate animals in the Pantanal in 2020, study points out

“We were there for hours counting and there was only dead snake. It was a sack full of snakes, and then we thought: ‘We’re not going to find anything alive,'” said Gabriela do Valle Alvarenga, a doctoral student in the Graduate Program in Ecology and Biodiversity Conservation at the University of Mato Grosso.

“All of a sudden, we saw a giant animal, an anaconda. We found several of them dead of every possible size. And this animal was extremely big and we were super impacted.”

Extermination in the Pantanal: 17 million animals died in the fires in 2020, says study

The anaconda was protected in a hole and looking healthy. According to Gabriela, despite the “horror movie setting” and the difficulty in breathing, finding a huge snake in the middle of the work was unexpected and brought hope.

“We found several survivors in the soil part. Like amphibian lizards, rats, and the yellow anaconda. Several invertebrates”, he recalled. “We even observed in the same little hole a frog, a harvestman, a mouse and a little water at the bottom. We were completely unaware that it was still possible to have water on the ground, even though the fire had passed over and left several victims.”

2 of 4 Sucuri was hidden and looking healthy in the Pantanal — Photo: Gabriela do Valle Alvarenga/Personal Archive Sucuri was hidden and looking healthy in the Pantanal — Photo: Gabriela do Valle Alvarenga/Personal Archive

The Pantanal was already the object of Gabriela’s research. Before the fires, she worked with mimicry of coral snakes. The scientist created replicas of reptiles and placed them in strategic positions for predators. “I wanted to work with biodiversity, but it had nothing to do with fire.”

Last year, however, he agreed to work on the matter with advisor Christine Strüssmann. The research counted the impact of destruction on species: over 17 million dead vertebrates between January and November of last year. Water snakes accounted for more than 60% of victims. The sighting of the anaconda alive in the middle of the devastated scenery was an exception.

3 of 4 Sucuri found dead during research in Pantanal in 2020 — Photo: Gabriela do Valle Alvarenga/Personal Archive Anaconda found dead during research in Pantanal in 2020 — Photo: Gabriela do Valle Alvarenga/Personal Archive

On the other hand, an unpleasant surprise

The boots that couldn’t withstand the heat during the fires were the least of the unpleasant surprises in the research: the worst were even the carcasses of small animals that filled bags and more collection bags. The worst of them is the suspicion that a specific species may have gone extinct by the burnings.

“There is an aquatic snake that only exists in the Pantanal. Until today, all over the world, it has only been found there. In 2019, the article about her was published. The species was described with only 1 specimen. We only knew one individual. And then, later, we found another 5”, said the researcher.

4 of 4 Helicops boitata, a species of snake found only in the Pantanal, killed by fires in the Pantanal in 2020 — Photo: Marcos Ardevino/Personal Archive Helicops boitata, a species of snake found only in the Pantanal, killed by fires in the Pantanal in 2020 — Photo: Marcos Ardevino/Personal Archive

She refers to the species Helicops boitata, a snake found by four biologists during a tour of the Transpantaneira, in 2016. At the time, the researchers did not imagine being face to face with a reptile never before described by science. In 2020, after walking through the smoke, Gabriela raised the question of whether these snakes still exist in the biome.