Accident between buses, trucks and cars leaves six dead and seven injured at Dutra in São José dos Campos | Paraíba Valley and Region

Six people died and seven others were injured in an accident this Tuesday morning (14) between two cars, a tourist bus and a truck on the Dutra road in São José dos Campos (SP).
The accident happened around 9:40 am at km 134 of the highway, on the lane towards São Paulo. According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), in the accident, the truck and the bus pressed a car. After the accident, the bus went into flames. Another car was also involved in the accident.
The Federal Highway Police reported that six people died – all were in the pressed car.
In addition to them, seven others were injured, one with minor injuries and another six in a moderate state. The injured, six passengers on the bus and the driver of one of the cars, were rescued and taken to the Fusam hospital in Caçapava.
Due to the accident, the lane towards São Paulo was closed until around 13:00. The congestion reached more than 10 kilometers. Towards Rio de Janeiro there was also an interdiction, but at 12:00 the lanes were already cleared. Despite this, according to the PRF, traffic was slow for about eight kilometers.
