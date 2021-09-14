Actor’s wake of Carinha de Anjo, will be restricted and with a sealed coffin

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

The actor Luiz Carlos Araújo

The wake of actor Luiz Carlos Araújo, 42 years old, who was part of the cast of SBT’s children’s soap Carinha de Anjo (2016), with the character Valter, will take place this Monday (09/13), at the cemetery of Vila Formosa, in São Paulo.

The farewell ceremony is scheduled to start at 10am. And it will be restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will only have the presence of closest friends and family, according to information from UOL.

The coffin will be sealed because the actor’s body was found three days after death and 15 out of 15 people will be allowed into the room. Burial will be soon after.

The artist was found dead in the apartment where he lived in the city of São Paulo at the end of Saturday afternoon (11/09). The cause of death is being investigated by the 2nd Police Department of Bom Retiro as a “suspicious death”.

The actor’s body was sent to the Forensic Medical Institute (IML) to be examined and a report was also requested from the Criminalistics Institute (IC).

Luiz Carlos was well known in the artistic world, he had a long experience in musical theater. The artist participated in shows such as Tieta do agreste, Lisbela and the prisoner, Two sons of Francisco, O cousin Basílio and Garota glamour.

In addition to acting on stage, he also performed work as an announcer.

Luiz will return to the small screen with the rerun of Carinha de Anjo, confirmed by Silvio Santos’ station in place of Chiquititas (2013).