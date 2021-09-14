Adriane Galisteu, host of A Fazenda 13, expects ‘reality supremo’ · TV News

After managing conflicts between couples in Power Couple Brasil 5, Adriane Galisteu will have the mission to set fire to the hay in A Fazenda 13. Excited with the challenge, the presenter counts the minutes for the premiere of the new season this Tuesday night (14) and warns that he expects the “ultimate reality” in this issue.

“I’m a woman open to news, surprises. I’m prepared and waiting for the ultimate in reality. I’m a television bug, I didn’t want to believe I was out of what I love doing the most. It’s very difficult for you to see yourself without ground, which was like I saw myself, but I reinvented myself,” explained Galisteu in a press interview.

In the presentation of the new season of the reality, in which the TV news was present, the presenter reinforced the differentials that the public will see in this 13th edition, considering that it will be the first commanded by a woman.

“There’s this one more thing. When people ask me about the difference, I say that just the fact of being a woman taking on this product that has always been in the male voice has already it’s a big difference . There are other women who have played other reality formats, but I believe in this type of reality, with public participation, with 24 hour cameras, in which people can really participate and which is live, not only in the format”, she highlighted .

I have this achievement and am very proud of it. I think we have the ability to look for egg hair, which men do not have. Woman is restorative. I, at least, like to notice things. So, I’ll fix it!

During the interview, were confirmed in the reality’s cast: Victor Pecoraro, Mussunzinho, Liziane Gutierrez, Nego do Borel, Tati Quebra Barraco, Arcrebiano de Araújo and Mileide Mihaile. In addition to these names, Record has already revealed that Dayane Mello, Valentina Francavilla, Fernanda Medrado, Gui Araujo, Marina Ferrari and MC Gui will also be in the dispute.

“With this cast I’m meeting with you, I was in shock! I was very surprised, we have an important cast . If we closed the fence there, there would already be a reality show”, pointed out the new commander of the attraction.

Ahead of the network’s main program, Galisteu admits that he feels nervous: “The Farm makes tempers a little more heated, it’s a program that has a tension that stays in the air. Even with my experience, I’m also nervous about mine. premiere, but I’m sure this nervousness helps. It looks easy when we watch it, it all seems very simple.”

Fazenda 13 debuts this Tuesday (14), on Record. The season will feature 94 episodes, aired daily by the network.

