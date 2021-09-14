After being suspended in 2020, Met Gala returns led by Generation Z – 14/09/2021 – Illustrated

Red, silver and blue dominated the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s staircase at a young-run Met Gala on Monday (13) in a celebration of the best of fashion.

There were jaw-dropping outfits, like rapper Lil Nas X, wearing a Versace suit in the form of gold armor and supermodel Iman in a dazzling gold and beige headdress and cage skirt. Actors, singers, sports stars and social media influencers have adopted the theme “American Independence.”

Kim Kardashian, wearing Balenciaga, caught the eye by dressing entirely in black, even covering her face with a thick fabric. Her date, a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, was initially considered her ex-husband Kanye West, but Vogue.com later said he was Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia.

Rihanna, one of the most anticipated stars of the Met Gala, arrived about 45 minutes after the rest of the guests entered. The “Diamonds” singer wore a huge black coat dress, finished with a bonnet.

Chaired by four of Generation Z’s biggest stars – actor Timothee Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis champion Naomi Osaka – the annual fundraiser, which is called the Oscar of the East Coast, was aimed at highlight young designers.

Star of the movie “Dune”, Chalamet wore a white silk suit with black lapels, paired with white high-top sneakers. Eilish, 19, swapped her trademark baggy clothes for a peach Oscar de la Renta dress that she said was inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

The exclusive party seeks to raise funds for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition, which this year is titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Some guests took the topic more seriously than others. Jennifer Lopez wore a black hat over a deep bronze dress and fur jacket, singer Leon Bridges had a white cowboy hat and fringed suede jacket, Kim Petras wore a model of a horse’s head on her bust, the singer Blondie’s Debbie Harry chose a US flag-inspired dress and “Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt chose floral jeans and 1970s platform shoes.

Gorman wore a blue Vera Wang dress and a crystal laurel wreath that she said intended to make her look like a reinvented Statue of Liberty, while red was the choice of several celebrities, including model Karlie Kloss, actress Jennifer Hudson and the Colombian singer Maluma.

Amidst the glamour, some guests highlighted social issues.

Soccer player Megan Rapinoe carried a bag with the words “In gay we trust” while “Schitt’s Creek” actor Dan Levy opted for a bold creation of puffy sleeves with artwork on the front that showed two men settling down. kissing.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 31-year-old Democratic Congresswoman from New York, had “Tax the Rich” written in red on the back of her white dress.

“It’s time to bring all classes into the conversation about how to have a fairer country,” Ocasio-Cortez said of the slogan.

Like Ocasio-Cortez, many of the celebrities were Met Gala debutants, including YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, Tik Tok star Addison Rae, musician Chance the Rapper, singer Olivia Rodrigo, and “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams.

Last year’s Met Gala was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and this year’s event was about a third smaller than normal, with around 300 guests, with proof of vaccination required, although they did not wear masks when posing. on arrival.