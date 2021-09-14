After calling the boy a “drug dealer”, Leo Picon returns to social networks

The digital influencer Leo Picon used social media to make a long outburst this Monday (13). In his Instagram feed, he wrote a piece about turning away from the internet after a major controversy.

A few weeks ago, he was in Recife and filmed a child saying she was a “drug dealer”. Repentant, the influencer spoke about his absence and confessed to trying to improve his attitudes.

“Some things you only see when you slow down and I used that time to slow down, learn, face pending issues, spend more time with those I love and evolve from any circumstance that life imposes on us…by respecting our feelings we grow and when we recognize our weaknesses we strengthen,” he said.

“Even against our will, we will go through difficult times throughout our lives. How we see them will define the type of person we are and what transformations we will bring from them”, he stated

“I am ready to evolve with every event in my life, believing that nothing should be seen as good or bad but as a necessary experience for our journey that is too grand for us to be able to understand everything immediately. Time puts everything in its place and crowns all that is real, genuine and heart. And here I am, back”, concluded.

