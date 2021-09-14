After Juliette and Fernanda Paes Leme, Marcelo Serrado loses followers because of Bolsonaro

Positioning yourself politically can be costly, including followers. This Monday (13), Marcelo Serrado told on Twitter that he lost about 15,000 Instagram users after declaring he was against the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

“I lost almost 15,000 people following me last week because I said I voted for the teacher and I’m against the ‘thing’! Phew, it was a relief! It cost! Now what amazes me is that these 15 thousand still believe, how to explain????”, wrote the actor on the microblog.

Recently, Serrado wrote on the social network he does not support and has never supported Bolsonaro: “I do not support and I have never supported this government! Out Bolsonaro! You have every right to think unlike me and I always respect you for that, because as they once said: ‘I don’t agree with a single word you say, but I will defend your right to say to the death’.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to the artist, other famous people also lost followers on the web for political reasons, such as actress Fernanda Paes Leme and ex-BBBs Lucas Penteado and Juliette Freire, who are from the ‘Fora Bolsonaro’ team.

See the publication by Marcelo Serrado:

Good morning loves! 🌷 Last week I lost almost 15,000 people who follow me because I said I voted for the teacher and I’m against it! Phew , it was a relief !!👍 Now what amazes me is that these 15 thousand still believe , how can I explain ????🤷🏻‍♂️😳 — Marcelo Serrado (@mserradoator) September 13, 2021

