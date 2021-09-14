After leaving Globo, Carlos Cereto invests in a YouTube channel – Prisma

The internet gained another name in the sports segment. Canal do Cereto, run by journalist Carlos Cereto, is already on the air via YouTube, with almost 33 thousand subscribers. A space for opinion and information about everything that happens in the main sport on the planet.

The professional, as is known, left Grupo Globo in July and has been actively dedicated to this new project ever since.

After 20 years with the company, he left of his own accord, in common agreement, in search of new challenges.

He, however, just did not expect to be another victim of fake news, lying news, which tried to associate his departure from Globo with the unlikely and false accusations of harassment, coming from alleged anonymous sources to the station’s compliance, which do not even confirm such accusations.

Former editor-in-chief of SporTV, Cereto, one of the most respected professionals in the field, is not a defendant in any process, he was never prosecuted, but had his name mentioned by a former employee who was fired in 2014, who claims psychological harassment (charge in environment) in a labor lawsuit against Globo.

This action has not yet been judged in all instances.