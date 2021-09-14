After refusing to receive the subpoena, Prince Andrew will have first hearing in case of sexual abuse

Son of Queen Elizabeth is being accused in the United States of sexual abuse.

This Monday morning, 13, as the people, Prince Andrew is said to have received the court summons and other documents related to the lawsuit that is brought against him in the United States over the sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre at the end of last month. Earlier, Virginia’s lawyer disclosed that the prince had used strategies to evade the servers who would be assigned to deliver the subpoena.

“The process servers showed up at his residence and refused to accept the subpoena and to allow the process servers to come in to find him”, said David Boies, president of the New York-based law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, according to ABC News.

Earlier this week, photographers captured Prince Andrew traveling to Balmoral Castle, Scotland, where the Queen is on her summer vacation. Andrew also traveled to the Scottish royal residence with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson the day after the lawsuit was filed on 9 August.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of forcing her to have sex with him three times between 1999 and 2002, allegations Queen Elizabeth’s son denies. The first trial hearing in the case is scheduled for this Monday, the 13th, but it is unclear whether Andrew will attend. The hearing will be held by videoconference.

In a statement shared with the people on Aug. 9, Giuffre said his lawyer filed suit against Prince Andrew under the Child Victims Act.

“As the process details, I was trafficked for him and sexually abused by him”said Virginia Roberts Giuffre. “I’m holding Prince Andrew responsible for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held accountable for their actions. I hope that other victims see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim life by speaking and demanding justice”, she finished.