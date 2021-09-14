After rescuing canceled from BBB20, HBO Max uses Karol Conká in Suicide Squad · TV News

After rescuing some canceled BBB20 participants to publicize Game of Thrones (2011-2019), HBO Max called on Karol Conká to “scale up” the villains of The Suicide Squad, the new film in the franchise. The rapper still joked by indicating Cuca to the group of bad guys. “She is already vaccinated,” he said.

In the video, Karol appears as a parody of Amanda Waller, Viola Davis’ character. She appears at a meeting with gringo producers to suggest new names for the Suicide Squad. After the singer describes some caricatured villains, the executives ask for a nomination that represents Brazil.

At first, the villain from BBB21 cites the villains from soap operas to which she was compared: Carminha (Adriana Esteves), from Avenida Brasil (2012), and Nazaré (Renata Sorrah), from Senhora do Destino (2004). Upon realizing the dissatisfaction of the gringos, Karol appeals to Brazilian folklore.

“There’s a name here that I don’t know if you’re going to like it or want to put it in the movie,” she said, before showing a picture of Cuca. “And she has already been vaccinated”, he joked, referring to the character having become the Brazilian symbol of vaccination against Covid-19.

HBO Max had already “decancelled” Big Brother Brasil participants in July, by casting Marcela Mc Gowan, Victor Hugo, Flay, Gizelly Bicalho and Daniel Lenhardt to promote one of its main products: the complete series of Game of Thrones.

Esquadrão Suicida, the new film in the franchise, is currently playing in theaters, but has already entered the catalog of the streaming platform.

Check out: