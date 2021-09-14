Against Fluminense, Atltico can reach 200 goals in the new Mineiro

(Photo: Pedro Souza/Atl
Hulk is the great hope of goals for Atltico against Fluminense (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

O athletic is near a historic brand in the new miner. If you score twice against the Fluminense, this Wednesday, at 7pm, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup, Galo will reach 200 goals at the stadium since its reopening in 2013.

In total, Galo has 198 goals scored in 106 matches. There were 64 wins, 22 draws and 20 defeats. The team alvinegro was leaked 95 times.

Atltico’s main victims at the stadium are Cruzeiro (20 goals), America (16 goals) and Flamengo (12) goals.

Despite having reached Galo this season, Hulk is the club’s top scorer at the stadium. He rocked the net 12 times in the new Mineiro, the same number as Lucas Pratto and Savarino.

Atltico’s top scorers in the new Mineiro