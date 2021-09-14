Against Fluminense, Atltico can reach 200 goals in the new Mineiro

Hulk is the great hope of goals for Atltico against Fluminense (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

O athletic is near a historic brand in the new miner. If you score twice against the Fluminense, this Wednesday, at 7pm, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup, Galo will reach 200 goals at the stadium since its reopening in 2013.

In total, Galo has 198 goals scored in 106 matches. There were 64 wins, 22 draws and 20 defeats. The team alvinegro was leaked 95 times.

Atltico’s main victims at the stadium are Cruzeiro (20 goals), America (16 goals) and Flamengo (12) goals.

Atltico’s top scorers in the new Mineiro

Despite having reached Galo this season, Hulk is the club's top scorer at the stadium. He rocked the net 12 times in the new Mineiro, the same number as Lucas Pratto and Savarino.

The players with the most assists in the stadium for Galo are Guilherme Arana, with 12, and Keno, with 10.

For having won the first game of the quarterfinals against Fluminense, by 2-1, Galo will play for a draw this Wednesday, in Mineiro. If Tricolor wins by a goal difference, the dispute for the spot in the semifinal will be on penalties.

See Atltico numbers in the new Mineiro

106 games

64 victories

22 draws

20 defeats

198 goals scored

95 goals conceded

Opponents who conceded the most goals: Cruzeiro (20), America (16) and Flamengo (12)

Top scorers: Lucas Pratto, Savarino and Hulk (12)