Against Fluminense, Atltico can reach 200 goals in the new Mineiro

O athletic is near a historic brand in the new miner. If you score twice against the Fluminense, this Wednesday, at 7pm, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup, Galo will reach 200 goals at the stadium since its reopening in 2013.
Atltico’s main victims at the stadium are Cruzeiro (20 goals), America (16 goals) and Flamengo (12) goals.
Atltico’s top scorers in the new Mineiro
The players with the most assists in the stadium for Galo are Guilherme Arana, with 12, and Keno, with 10.
For having won the first game of the quarterfinals against Fluminense, by 2-1, Galo will play for a draw this Wednesday, in Mineiro. If Tricolor wins by a goal difference, the dispute for the spot in the semifinal will be on penalties.
See Atltico numbers in the new Mineiro
106 games
64 victories
22 draws
20 defeats
198 goals scored
95 goals conceded
Opponents who conceded the most goals: Cruzeiro (20), America (16) and Flamengo (12)
Top scorers: Lucas Pratto, Savarino and Hulk (12)
10 players with more assists for Atltico in the new Mineiro
