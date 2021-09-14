Al, Android 12? Google phone updated with Material You design

Google continues to update its apps with Material You, the last of them to receive the new interface was the Calculator and now the Google Phone is joining this list by receiving the look inspired by Android 12. See now how the dialer created by Google stayed in this new version with a redesigned look.
Above and below you can see screenshots of the app that already supports Material You on Android 12 and were provided by Twitter users who came across the new design when updating their Google Phone to version 70.
Tests show that the new look is not yet available to all users, so it may take some time for it to be widely distributed. Everything indicates that the new interface is enabled through a change in Google’s servers, so even with the latest version installed it’s possible that the design will still remain the same for you.
In the captures it is also possible to notice that, in addition to the rounded elements, the new version also brings support for the Material You theme engine, which extracts colors from the wallpaper to decorate system applications.
It’s also worth noting that Android 12 should be released in October, so apps with the new design may undergo some visual changes until this date, when Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro should also debut.