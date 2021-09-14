Alan Wake gets details with next-gen features

Since its announcement, the remastered version of Alan Wake has been causing excitement both for players who want to enjoy this adventure again, and for those who haven’t had the opportunity to enjoy it in the past. And to add to the hype, the game’s official Twitter account posted today (13) more details on what to expect from the remaster. Check out below:

?? #AlanWake Remastered will have: ? Richer environmental details

? Enhanced character models

? The Signal & The Writer DLCs

? New audio commentary by @SamLakeRMD

? Xbox Smart Delivery

? DualSense haptics

? 100 thermoses Pre-purchase or wishlist: https://t.co/ivfudKTygz pic.twitter.com/xKLpjdE3MJ — Alan Wake (@alanwake) September 13, 2021

In addition to improvements in the details of the environments and character models, the title will also already include the two DLCs, new audio commentary, a hundred thermos to be found, as well as using DualSense haptics and Smart Delivery technology.

Alan Wake Remastered will be released on October 5th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

So, excited to enjoy this Remedy action thriller with all the enhancements it deserves? Let us know in the comments section!