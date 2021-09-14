Aleksandar Petrovic leaves the command of the Brazilian team

Croatian Aleksandar Petrovic is no longer the coach of the Brazilian men’s basketball team. The information was released this Monday morning (13) by the Brazilian Basketball Confederation (CBB).

Petrovic, 62, took office in October 2017, amid a Brazilian selection renewal process. The coach won 26 of the 33 games played in that period. In addition, he classified Brazil for the World Cup in China (2019) and reached the decision of the Split Pre-Olympic, in Croatia, in July of this year.

Two months ago, the brother of the legendary Drazen Petrovic took over from Italy’s Pesaro. After reflection, he decided to go exclusively with the Italian team.

“I can only thank Petrovic for his very important years here. Petrovic had a steady hand when needed, and was a father to many athletes when needed. It was fundamental at a time of generational change, of the arrival of young people for the Brazilian team, and we can say, it played a part in the affirmation of several of them, who will certainly be on the team for years and years”, said Guy Peixoto, president of the CBB.

Now the CBB is working to replace Petrovic. According to the confederation, the new commander will have to do a medium and long-term work, focusing not only on Paris 2024, but also on Los Angeles 2028, and on integration with the base categories.

According to Felipe Souza, from sport club basketball, Gustavo de Conti, who currently heads Flamengo, is one of the strongest names for the position.

