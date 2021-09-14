Alexandre Frota files a request for the CPI of the Facada in Bolsonaro: ‘It was premeditated’

This Monday morning (13), the federal deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB) filed a request to open a Parliamentary Inquiry Commission to investigate the episode of the stab at then-presidential Jair Bolsonaro, in 2018.

“I am now, in the first hour, filing a request to open the CPI of Facada. I’m convinced it was a setup. They took advantage of the illness that this subject had at the time and created this narrative of the attack. He went from 8 seconds of TV to 24 hours of TV”, wrote the parliamentarian on his Twitter profile. On his Instagram page, Frota continued: “It was in the stab that he won the elections.”

To IstoÉ, he explained his motivations. “After watching the documentary, by the way, very well done, by journalist Joaquim de Carvalho, it became evident that many things were not investigated, many questions unanswered. So I convinced myself that the stab was premeditated. It’s that simple”, said Frota, who is already looking for signatures so that the CPI can be accepted. “Whoever disagrees, signs and discusses with us there”, he amended.

The documentary cited is “Bolsonaro e Adélio – A stab in the heart of Brazil”, released last Saturday (11). The film, about 1:40 am, narrates that, two months before the stab wound, Carlos Bolsonaro, one of the current president’s sons, and the author of the attack, Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, were in the same shooting club in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina. The film also guarantees that Jair Bolsonaro’s security guards who protected Adélio were later promoted with better salaries and that medical records were hidden. The journalist’s conclusion is that the case was used as publicity in favor of the then candidate.

“I am also involved in the reopening of the fake news CPMI. We stopped because of the pandemic, and now it’s high time. I have already sent five official letters to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, requesting that the report be delivered”, he commented.

