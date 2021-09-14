Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hacked The Algorithms With Her Met Gala Dress – Glamor Magazine

+



Have you ever put together a look thinking more about how it would look on Instagram than in real life? For some years now, this logic has been pushed to its maximum power by the guests of the Met Gala (or do you think Billie Eilish’s voluminous dress was designed to be quiet during dinner?). Now, what if clothing caused so much that it ended up changing digital behavior in favor of an agenda that has nothing to do with the party? Enter Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Photo: Getty Images)

The Democratic congresswoman wore a long white designed by Aurora James (of Brother Vellies) that carried the slogan “tax the rich” on her back, historically used to demand more aggressive taxes on large fortunes, an agenda advocated by the new York.

AOC shared Google’s results after going to the Met Gala: “the medium is the message” (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

More than mobilizing guests for the cause, AOC caused a spike in Google searches and leveraged one of its flags, hacking the algorithms and taking the flag to the top of the most searched terms since Monday night (13) .

Google Trends graph showing peak searches for "tax the rich" (Photo: Reproduction)

On Google Trends, a tool used to map the hottest topics in the search engine, the term reached maximum global relevance, with special attention in the United States.

The fact was celebrated in the representative’s Stories, who wrote: “a surge of people seeking and discussing our f***** tax system and how to fix it so that we can afford child care, health, climate action and forgiveness of student debt for everyone? Aurora James understood the mission.” Redefining the long tail, yes.