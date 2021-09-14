Alpargatas opens vacancies for trainees with salaries of up to R$7,000

Alpargatas has open enrollments until October 6th for its 2022 trainee programs. There are 33 places available in total, for the company’s operations in Brazil and abroad, with salaries that can reach up to R$ 7,000.

One of the selection processes opened by the owner of the Havaianas and Osklen brands is the Trainee Global 2022, with 20 opportunities distributed between São Paulo and the offices in Los Angeles (USA) and Hong Kong. The remaining vacancies are in Trainee Industrial 2022, which recruits for the units in Minas Gerais, Paraíba and Pernambuco.

The programs look for “passionate and daring” people, capable of learning fast and making it happen. During the trajectory, which will start in January of next year, the hired ones will have the opportunity to propose ideas and solutions for the development of the brand, besides growing professionally.

Those approved in the selection will start the work in January.Source: Alpargatas/Disclosure

Lasting 12 months, they are divided into five stages, including job rotation and project presentation phases. In addition to remuneration, trainees are entitled to medical assistance, meal or cafeteria vouchers, life insurance and private pension, among other benefits.

Requirements

Those interested in participating in the Alpargatas 2022 trainee program must pay attention to the requirements. The list includes a degree in any area between 2018 and 2021, advanced English and a residence and work visa for international positions in the Global Trainee.

As for the Industrial Trainee, candidates must have graduated in Engineering or related areas between 2018 and 2021. Availability to work in Santa Rita (PB), Campina Grande (PB), Carpina (PE) or Montes Claros (MG) is another requirement.

Does it meet the requirements? Sign up on the program’s website, remembering that the deadline ends on October 6th. The selection process will be 100% online, involving tests, group dynamics, a panel with managers and HR and a final interview with the CEO and directors.