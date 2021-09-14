Amazon launches beer store with more than 500 products

Amazon announced, on Monday (13), the launch of a special section of the website for beers. In addition to traditional Brazilian and imported handcrafted drinks, the store offers guides with tips on harmonization, books, glasses, decorations, shirts and accessories, totaling more than 500 products from this universe.

According to the company, purchases will be delivered throughout Brazil and some specific labels will give the benefit of free shipping to Amazon Prime subscribers.

In addition to traditional beers such as Brahma, Skol, Heineken, Itaipava and Original, the section has brands such as La Trappe, Erdinger, Guinness, Russian Roulette, Madalena, Three Monkeys Bee, Baden Baden, Paulistânia and others.

“In this launch, we work with hundreds of traditional and craft beer brands, so that our consumers have greater convenience when finding their favorite labels,” explained Melina Ioshii, Consumables Category Leader at Amazon Brazil.

Through the selection part of the website, it is possible to separate products by country origin (Brazil, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, United States, England and Denmark); select types of packaging (bottle, can or kits); crate size (4, 6, 8 or 12), beer volume (330 ml, 350 ml, 355 ml or 500 ml) and more.

In this store launch, Amazon placed beverages on offerings from labels such as Colorado, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Eisenbahn.