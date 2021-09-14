AMD Chipset Drivers 3.09.01.140 is released with Windows 11 support

Chipset driver is suitable for all systems with an AMD AM4, TR4 and TRx4 processor

AMD released the AMD Chipset Driver 3.09.01.140 highlighting the support for the operating system Windows 11, being this the first official version of the company with drivers intended for those who have a system with AMD Ryzen processor. Like previous versions, this driver “package” is suitable for all users of systems with Ryzen processors, both socket AM4 platforms such as TR4 and TRX40, ie Threadripper as well.

Chipset drivers are recommended for all systems based on any AM4 (Ryzen) and TR4/TRX40 (Threadripper) platform

Version highlights:

– Added support for Microsoft Windows 11 operating system

Support to:

– AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO Processor

– AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Desktop Processor

– 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ Processors

– 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processor

– 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ Processor

– 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processor

– AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processor

– AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ Processor

– AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processor with Radeon™ Graphics

– AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processor with Radeon™ Graphics

– 7th-Gen AMD A-Series Processors

– AMD B350 Chipset

– AMD A320 Chipset

– AMD X370 Chipset

– AMD X399 Chipset

– AMD B450 Chipset

– AMD X470 Chipset

– AMD X570 Chipset

– AMD B550 Chipset

– AMD A520 Chipset

– AMD TRX40 Chipset

– AMD WRX80 Chipse

Why Install Chipset Drivers?

Both AMD and Intel need chipset drivers for the correct functioning of their systems, these drivers make the “link” of all the platform’s functionalities, being highly recommended the installation. If you don’t install it, the system may not work in the best possible way with regard to some features, even though there are no problems. Windows Update installs this type of drivers, but in older versions, it is always recommended to use the manufacturer’s version.