American University Offers Scholarships Up To 100% – News

Laiob (Latin America Institute of Business) opens the application period for the selection process for scholarships of up to 100% in short courses at The University of Akron in Ohio, in the United States. Applications can be made until October 17, 2021 at page of the institution.

Participants in the selection process will be able to choose one of four programs: Marketing Strategies & Innovation, Management, Innovative Project Management and Sales Management & Negotiation. Successful students are granted access to a 12-day program and 64 hours of tuition.

Business English is also available to complement the two-week studies in the areas of leadership, entrepreneurship and language. The result of the selection process will be announced on November 8, 2021.

Not included in the scholarship package:

– Airfare

– Health insurance

– Enrollment Fee (USD 120)

– Expenses for issuing the American visa (tourism and business – B1/B2)

The university has as its differentials courses that develop entrepreneurship, leadership and other fundamental skills. For each course, one full scholarship, two 70% scholarships and a limited number of 50% and 30% scholarships will be offered.

The selection process assesses the level of English, academic background, professional and life experiences, interview and questionnaire with motivational questions. A proficiency certificate is not required, but a good level of language to accompany the classes.

Service

LAIOB Experience – The University of Akron 2022

Deadline: Until October 17, 2021

Result: November 8, 2021