Anatel’s request for a view on 5G was ‘totally unexpected’, says Minister of Communications – Economy

BRASILIA AND SÃO PAULO – The Minister of communications, Fabio Faria, said that the request for a view in the analysis of the final proposal of the 5G notice, by the counselor of National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) Moisés Queiroz Moreira, was “totally unexpected”. The minister made the statement during a brief press conference scheduled, at the last minute, to comment on what happened at the Anatel session this Monday, 13.

Asked what reasons would have led Queiroz to ask for a view, the minister said that he would not be able to answer and that only the counselor could give that answer. “Even because I made myself available, and the Ministry, to the counselor beforehand, so that he could send any kind of questioning, so that Brazil could buy time to soon have the connections we need, the 5G, the internet that we will take with the obligations, the auction not fundraising where almost R$ 40 billion will be invested in telecommunications”, said Faria, adding that all this was anticipated.

The minister also said that he will not have any day of delay in the implementation of 5G in his account. “That I won’t have,” Faria reinforced.

The counselor’s justification was that “we did not have enough time to better address the measures to be taken”. He was referring to the recommendations made by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and the answers that will be given by the regulatory agency.

Councilor Moisés Queiroz Moreira asked for views at a meeting of Anatel this Monday, 13th, after citing divergences from the proposal presented by the reporting councilor, Emmanoel Campelo. Thus, Anatel’s board of directors postponed, for the second time, the definition of the notice for the auction of 5G bands due to lack of consensus among the directors for the approval of the final text of the event. The resumption of discussions will take place on September 30th. Last Friday, the 10th, the first meeting of the board was canceled even before it started due to disagreements on the part of the collegiate. According to the president of Anatel, Leonardo de Morais, the expectation now is that the auction should only take place in two months, at best.

The main controversy in the rapporteur’s proposal was not complying with the TCU’s recommendation to extend from July 2022 to December 2022 the target of activating 5G in capitals. Setting the date needs to take into account the estimated period for cleaning the 3.5 Ghz band, through which the open TV signal through satellite dishes also travels – and which affects the interests of the broadcasting sector.

Minister says that Brazil has a loss of ‘R$ 100 million’ per day

Citing studies that show that Brazil has a loss of R$ 100 million every day it fails to implement 5G, the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, said that he makes himself available to Anatel’s advisor, Moisés Queiroz Moreira, to resolve your doubts.

For the minister, the delay in the implementation of 5G involves, in addition to this loss, investments that are not made.

“Not to mention all the indirect investments that 5G brings. Not to mention that the country that comes out ahead in technology has a greater gain in relation to other competitors”, said the minister. The statements were made in a press conference that followed the end of the Anatel session that was carrying out the final analysis of the 5G and that had, by the counselor, a request for views so that the Ministry could send more information on the subject.

Faria reiterated that there is much more to the delay than simply losing money.

“We are fighting, for example, to overtake Chile, which got ahead of us. Today we are able to be the first country in Latin America to introduce 5G. So I didn’t want to imagine that there was going to be something that wasn’t in favor of the country”, lamented the minister.

He said that he took over the ministry with the mission of delivering the 5G in Brazil and bringing connection to those who do not have it. “That’s why every day we lose it bothers me a lot. So I want to make myself available to counselor Moses [Queiroz Moreira] so that we can quickly overcome any doubts he may have”, he said.