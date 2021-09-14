Andrew Garfield talks about leaked photo and video of recordings

The more he denies it, the more fans believe he will come back!

The more Andrew Garfield denies that he will be in Spider-Man: No Return Home, the more fans seem to believe he will actually be in the movie. The whole theory came to a head during the actor’s recent appearance in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when he was asked about a photo and video that showed him on the recording set.

The video, released some time ago on the internet, showed Andrew Garfield back as Peter Parker, wearing the costume of the Spider man and talking to someone. Even without sound, the video actually looked like it was from recent work by the actor, further increasing speculation about the third film in the new trilogy. Spider man. Another photo seemed to show the actor together with Tobey Maguire and it was also removed from the internet some time after it was released.

When Fallon said that the actor would be in the third movie of the arachnid hero, Garfield acted in an exaggeratedly incredulous way, saying “which?!” and repeating that he didn’t know anything, and hadn’t seen any pictures or videos.

Garfield then said to Fallon: “If you show me this photo, I can tell if it’s me, if it’s something real”, but the presenter said that the image had been “erased from the internet” and the actor, laughing, declared: “Well, how convenient, Detective Fallon.”

Afterwards, the actor said he had seen the photo, but made it clear that it was fake:

“I heard about [a foto] and I saw her, and it’s a photoshop… I’m trying to lower expectations!”

You can check the video, without subtitles, below:

Obviously, the photo itself wasn’t “completely deleted from the internet”, but Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios certainly did their best to remove it from major websites and accounts. Furthermore, if the video or photo were shown, the channel and the program could be open to a possible lawsuit for showing “leaked” material from the film.

Anyway, it seems that every time Garfield denies his participation in the film, but he seems to say he will return, especially with the more sarcastic way he is handling all these rumors.

So far, the disclosure of Spider-Man: No Return Home is just getting started, so it may still be a while before Sony and Marvel Studios confirm a return of Garfield and Maguire as their hero versions.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

“For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friend from the neighborhood is unmasked, and he can no longer separate his normal life from the risky routine of a superhero. When he asks for Doctor Strange’s help, everything gets even more dangerous, forcing him to discover the true meaning of being Spider-Man”.

Spider-Man: No Return Home arrives at the cinemas on the day December 16th.

