Anvisa sees flaws in Kenedy’s documentation, but he can already play for Fla – 14/09/2021

Andreas Pereira and Willian, signed by Flamengo and Corinthians, respectively, are not the only players who have recently come to Brazil from England. There is also Kenedy, another red-black reinforcement, who landed on Brazilian soil at the end of August. After all, does he have to do quarantine? Can you already play for the club?

The blog got in touch with Anvisa, which took Willian out of the Atlético Goianiense-Corinthian match, but didn’t stop Andreas from facing Palmeiras for Flamengo as he had already been in the country for more than 14 days. According to the National Health Surveillance Agency, he may suffer appropriate penalties, such as a fine of at least R$ 2 thousand, with the case being able to end up in the civil and criminal spheres.

“The player Robert Kenedy Nunes do Nascimento entered Brazil on August 27 and filled out the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV). When evaluating the document, Anvisa verified omission of information regarding its place of origin, which may represent an irregularity both from a sanitary and migratory point of view,” replied Anvisa.

The autarchy linked to the Ministry of Health adds that “in view of the fact, Anvisa is investigating any irregularities through the establishment of a sanitary administrative proceeding. Furthermore, the information was also passed on to the Federal Police for the adoption of appropriate measures”.

Brazilians, born or naturalized, “with origin or history of passage through the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of India in the last 14 days, upon entering Brazilian territory, must remain in quarantine for fourteen days”, reinforces the regulatory agency, based on Ordinance 655.

Kenedy had Covid in England, completed the quarantine period there and only later came to Brazil. All this is registered, in short, Anvisa knows that he arrived from England and that he respected the quarantine in the United Kingdom before traveling, however, the documentation of the athlete loaned by Chelsea presents problems, but nothing that prevents him from playing.

