Apple introduces iPhone 13, new iPads and Apple Watch | Technology

Apple announced at an online event this Tuesday (14) the iPhone 13, the new generation of its cell phone. The company also showcased new iPads and Apple Watch.

WATCH the event broadcast live

The iPhone 13 continues to look very similar to previous models. The notch that houses the front camera was slightly smaller. Its screen remains at 6.1 inches and, according to Apple, is 28% brighter.

The iPhone 13 mini has the same features, but with a 5.4-inch screen.

Apple’s smart watch has reached its 7th generation, with a bigger, brighter, sturdier screen and smaller edges. According to the company, the size of the box “virtually” has not changed.

2 out of 5 Apple Watch Series 7 — Photo: Playback/YouTube Apple Watch Series 7 — Photo: Playback/YouTube

According to the manufacturer, these changes allowed showing 50% more text on the screen compared to the previous model.

Battery life has also improved, with a promise of 18 hours of battery life and fast charging via USB-C – it takes 45 minutes to go from 0% to 80%.

3 out of 5 Apple Watch Series 7 — Photo: Playback/YouTube Apple Watch Series 7 — Photo: Playback/YouTube

Pricing for the Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 in the US. There is still no price information in Brazil.

Tim Cook opened the event showcasing a new generation of the traditional iPad and iPad mini – the company has other models, such as the iPad Pro and Air.

4 out of 5 Traditional iPad wins ninth generation. Apple also has news on the iPad Mini (right) — Photo: Disclosure Traditional iPad gains ninth generation. Apple also has news on the iPad Mini (right) — Photo: Disclosure

The new traditional iPad has an A13 Bionic processor, 20% faster than its predecessor, according to the manufacturer. This chip is the same used in the iPhone 11 line, released in 2019.

The look hasn’t changed, but the tablet now has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera and compatibility with various accessories via the Lightning port – such as a keyboard and Apple’s 1st generation Pencil, the company’s pen.

The model will sell for starting at US$ 329 (R$ 1,700) in the US – there is still no information about prices in Brazil.

5 out of 5 iPad mini (2021) — Photo: Playback/YouTube iPad mini (2021) — Photo: Playback/YouTube

The iPad mini, with its 8.3-inch screen, gained more news. Visually, the edges of the front part have shrunk and the corners have become more rounded.

Another important change is the entry of the tablet: now, the connection will be made via USB-C, which expands the range of compatible accessories. The on/off button, which is on the side, has the TouchID feature, which reads a fingerprint – there is no FaceID option, which does facial recognition.

The iPad mini version with mobile connection will support 5G and is compatible with the 2nd generation of Apple Pencil. According to Apple, its processor is 40% more powerful than its predecessor.

The iPad mini will start at US$499 (R$2,600) in the US.