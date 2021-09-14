Apple introduces new generation of iPad and iPad mini tablets

Apple presented at the company’s official conference this Tuesday (14) a new family of iPads. Apple tablets are on the rise — the sector grew 40% in the last year alone — and now the line has a new basic iPad and a revamped generation of iPad mini.

Both models bring a number of new features in terms of processing, connectivity and camera features, in addition to all the new features of the iPadOS 15 operating system.

The “new iPad”

The entry-level and entry-level tablet model from Apple now has the in-house A13 Bionic processor, which is 20% faster in CPU, GPU and neural network compared to the previous generation. It also features a 10.2” screen and an improved image processor, which also improves the photos captured by both cameras.

The entry-level iPad is focused on video conferencing and remote working, as well as entertainment.Source: Apple

The selfie sensor is focused on online classes and conversations: it now has 12 MP and is ultrawide, with a 122º field of view. The tablet also gained the iPad Pro’s Center Stage feature, which makes video calls better by automatically adjusting and recognizing people, leaving them always in the center of the frame.

TrueTone technology adjusts color and brightness to ensure a more pleasant experience.

Apple Pencil support is new to the base model.Source: Apple

The new iPad is compatible with Smart Keyboard accessories and keyboards from partner manufacturers. It even supports 1st Generation Apple Pencil and all the features of iPad OS 15, including widgets and new multitasking commands.

The new iPad will start at US$329, and schools will have a discount that drops the model to US$299. Sales start next week, and it will be available in Space Gray (grey) and Silver ( silver).

iPad mini

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the new iPad mini is the biggest update ever made in the category. In terms of design, it features thinner edges and a sleeker look, with reduced thickness and weight. It will come in purple, pink, “starlight” and space gray.

The 8.3″ screen on the iPad mini is now a Liquid Retina Display, with the biometric reader positioned on a button on the top of the device. Performance is guaranteed with 40% more CPU and 80% more on GPU, and twice as much in machine learning.

The new iPad mini colors.Source: Apple

The model also gained USB-C input and support for 5G connectivity. In addition, the rear camera now has 12 MP and a larger aperture for more vivid photos, including a TrueTone flash with better low-light performance. The Smart HDR feature improves quality by retrieving and highlighting details, and video recording can be in 4K.

The front camera is the same as the conventional iPad: an ultra-wide 12 MP sensor also with Center Stage. The new stereo speakers work in Landscape mode (ie, horizontally) for the best possible sound experience.

The update on iPad mini is the biggest of its kind.Source: Apple

Supported accessories include SmartFolio covers in multiple colors as well as 2nd Generation Apple Pencil.

The new iPad mini will start at US$499 and will have Wi-Fi and mobile data plan versions. Pre-sale starts today (14) and sales start next week.

This article is being updated…