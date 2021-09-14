Apple to unveil new lineup of iPhones and more news this Tuesday

Apple promotes this Tuesday (14) its traditional event to present new products or models. The expectation is that the apple company will launch a new generation of iPhones that have a longer battery life, more storage space and innovations in the camera system, which would now have a diagonal shape.

Experts are betting on four new iPhones: 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. But it is possible that there is a 12S model.

There are even rumors that Apple is about to abandon the entry for the lightning charger on its iPhones.

Apple may also present the new AirPods (headphones line without new since 2019), a new Apple Watch and some device of augmented reality.

The event will be held at Apple’s headquarters, in the United States, and will be broadcast live from 2:00 pm (GMT). In addition to the new products, brand enthusiasts are waiting for the new version of its operating system, iOS 15, announced earlier this month.

Last week, when Apple released the event’s invitation, it was associated with the name “California Streaming”. What, for the market, indicates that the company can also announce news within the platforms Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

After being launched abroad, Apple products take, in general, two to three months to be sold in Brazil.

The event can be followed live on the company’s official website, on Apple’s YouTube channel, or on the Apple TV+ app, the company’s streaming service.