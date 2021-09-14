Apple’s unusual warning about risk to the iPhone from motorcycle vibrations

by

Biker riding his motorcycle

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Problem is intense high amplitude vibrations generated by powerful engines

Apple has issued a warning to iPhone users warning that motorcycles with powerful engines could damage the camera’s camera system on iPhone phones.

Engine vibrations can damage the image stabilizer (OIS for “optical-image stabilization“) and auto focus (“closed-loop autofocus“), the company said in a statement.

Several models would be susceptible to damage.

Thus, the recommendation is that the device is not attached to powerful motorcycles – often the phone is placed in a bracket connected to the vehicle’s handlebars so that the driver can access navigation applications during their journey.