Arrested for a month, Flordelis has received no visitors and shares a cell with pregnant women | Rio de Janeiro

Former Deputy Flordelis arrested in Rio de JaneiroCleia Viana/Chamber of Deputies

Posted 13/09/2021 21:09 | Updated 13/09/2021 21:10

Rio – Former federal deputy Flordelis has been in the Talavera Bruce penitentiary, in the Gericinó Complex, in the West Zone of Rio, for a month, but has not received any visits yet. The pastor, who is also a pastor, was arrested at home, on the night of August 13, responsible for the murder of her husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo de Souza, in 2019. At the time of the crime, Flordelis was not arrested for having parliamentary immunity, but her term was revoked on 11 August.

According to Flordelis’ lawyer, Janira Rocha, she has not received visits yet because there has been no response from the State Secretariat for Penitentiary Administration (Seap) to the requests made by the former deputy’s daughters and mother. Requests for visits made by non-family members were denied. “So far she has not received visits, there has been no response from SEAP to requests made by her daughters and mother, and requests made by friends, not family members, were denied, according to SEAP, by order of the judge,” explained Rocha.

On the 31st of this month, the Rio justice system denied the request made by the defense of Flordelis to remove Judge Nearis dos Santos Carvalho Arce, from the 3rd Criminal Court of Niterói, from the criminal case in which she and ten other people are part. The magistrate was responsible for ordering the pastor’s arrest, after the arrest order of the Public Ministry of Rio (MPRJ). On August 23, the Court also upheld the request that Flordelis and the other nine defendants be taken to a popular jury for the death of Anderson do Carmo. The 2nd Criminal Chamber must now decide on the matter.

In her Seap registration photo, Flordelis appeared without a wig and with a haggard face, a different look than usual, as she usually wears a red wig in most of her public appearances. The former deputy also occupies a special cell for people with some type of health weakness. According to the defense, Flordelis shares the space with some pregnant women because of their medical history.