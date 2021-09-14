Arrested for a month, Flordelis has received no visitors and shares a cell with pregnant women | Rio de Janeiro

Former Deputy Flordelis arrested in Rio de JaneiroCleia Viana/Chamber of Deputies
Posted 13/09/2021 21:09 | Updated 13/09/2021 21:10
On the 31st of this month, the Rio justice system denied the request made by the defense of Flordelis to remove Judge Nearis dos Santos Carvalho Arce, from the 3rd Criminal Court of Niterói, from the criminal case in which she and ten other people are part. The magistrate was responsible for ordering the pastor’s arrest, after the arrest order of the Public Ministry of Rio (MPRJ). On August 23, the Court also upheld the request that Flordelis and the other nine defendants be taken to a popular jury for the death of Anderson do Carmo. The 2nd Criminal Chamber must now decide on the matter.
In her Seap registration photo, Flordelis appeared without a wig and with a haggard face, a different look than usual, as she usually wears a red wig in most of her public appearances. The former deputy also occupies a special cell for people with some type of health weakness. According to the defense, Flordelis shares the space with some pregnant women because of their medical history.
“She is in a cell with some pregnant women, due to her medical history. In the week she arrived in prison, she became ill, fainted and injured her head, she was promptly assisted by the prison’s medical service, who thought it best to take her home. taking into account her state of health and placing her in a place suitable for this condition,” explained lawyer Janira Rocha.