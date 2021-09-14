At the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian is compared to Harry Potter Dementors · TV News

Kim Kardashian decided to innovate the basic little black look at the Met Gala 2021, which took place on Monday night (13). The socialite emerged with a cover and face covered in black, which generated several memes on social networks. The main one was the comparison with the dementors of the Harry Potter franchise.

Kanye West’s ex-wife didn’t show her face to photographers as she walked down the red carpet alongside Kendall Jenner, who opted for a more traditional and glittery outfit for the gala event. Kim wore an all-black dress, with two capes coming from the waist down, black boots, and her entire face covered.

It didn’t take long for the look to become a meme on social media. The socialite has been compared to Harry Potter’s Death Eaters and Dementors, villains who are known to wear black cloaks and not show their faces.

Kim has even been compared to spirits, hauntings and shadows while posing next to Kendall. Other more optimistic netizens claimed that the celebrity was actually making the World Health Organization (WHO) proud by covering his entire face with a mask at such an important fashion event.

What is Met Gala?

Known as the Oscar of fashion, the Met Gala, also called the Met Ball, is a themed charity event that raises funds for the fashion department at the Metropolitan Museum of Art of the United States, located in New York. The “parade” also marks the opening of the site’s annual Costume Institute exhibition.

The ball is traditionally held on the first Monday of May and brings together celebrities in untraditional looks, always signed by a famous stylist. This year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was rescheduled for September. Security protocols had already suspended the Met Gala 2020.

This year’s theme was In America: A Fashion Lexicon. The guest list in 2021 was leaner than it used to be, also because of the pandemic. The invitations are even offered by Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue in the United States, and cost more than US$ 30,000 (about R$ 160,000).

In addition to Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Kit Harington and Anitta were on the exclusive guest list this year.

Check out Kim’s look and the memes below:

Someone does an ‘Expecto Patronum’ for Kim Kardashian pf kkkkkk 😍 #MetGala2021pic.twitter.com/W9jcpSCg3y — Takeshita (@debora_1998_) September 14, 2021

The roles were reversed, Billie Eilish all little princess and Kim Kardashian all death eater #MetGala#MetGala2021pic.twitter.com/gw7780rewk — joyce (@Jooydias16) September 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian meets Drake at the met gala #MetGala2021pic.twitter.com/ltvTD8MtOu — rihanna’s boyfriend (@desistodexingar) September 14, 2021

#MetGala2021

Kim Kardashian was a dementor

of Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/zSOKuJUEjh — Urges @fernandisse__💬 (@fernandissee) September 14, 2021