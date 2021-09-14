Auction bids from the Federal Revenue Service with gold bar, iPhone and vehicles begin today, 13

Entries for proposals for auction by the Federal Revenue of Brazil in the 3rd Fiscal Region start on Monday 13th, and run until September 21st, on Tuesday of next week.

Individuals and legal entities, holders of digital certification, can participate. Among the purchase possibilities at the electronic auction are an iPhone 11 64 GB for R$ 2.5 thousand and vehicles ranging from R$ 10 thousand to R$ 94 thousand. Among the highlights of the 40 lots, there are also computer equipment and gold bars.

About the subject

The Notice is No. 317900/002/2021 and details can be found on the IRS website. The electronic auction takes place at e-Cac on September 22, 2021 at 10am. However, only individuals or legal entities that have submitted a proposal, in the proposal submission phase, can participate.

The amount collected is transferred to the Federal Government, with subsequent distribution of 40% to social security and 60% to the Fund for Development and Improvement of Inspection Activities (Fundaf).

The Internal Revenue Service informs that it also allocates part of these goods to civil society organizations, in a non-electoral year, through a project known as Novos Destinos.

The agency emphasizes that the goods offered are original products and were the object of seizures carried out mostly for lack of proof of regular importation, incurring the crime of smuggling and embezzlement.

See photos of some products

See the lots and minimum values ​​available for auction

Lots 1 to 12

Location: Pinto Martins International Airport Inspection warehouse, located at Avenida Senador Carlos Jereissati, 3,000 – International Cargo Terminal – TECA -Fortaleza. The visitation takes place from September 13th to 17th, 1:30 pm to 5 pm, by appointment by email [email protected] fb.gov.br, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, information Telephone 85 – 99156.6243 (João Batista).

Lot 1 – R$ 2,500 – CELL PHONE/ACCESSORY

Lot 2 – BRL 3,000 – CELL PHONE/ACCESSORY

Lot 3 – BRL 3,000 – CELL PHONE/ACCESSORY

Lot 4 – BRL 280,000 – MISCELLANEOUS

Lot 5 – BRL 1,500 – MISCELLANEOUS

Lot 6 – BRL 1,500 – MISCELLANEOUS

Lot 7 – R$ 2,500 – CELL PHONE/ACCESSORY

Lot 8 – R$ 2,500 – CELL PHONE/ACCESSORY

Lot 9 – R$ 2,500 – CELL PHONE/ACCESSORY

Lot 10 – R$ 2,500 – CELL PHONE/ACCESSORY

Lot 11 – BRL 9,000 – MISCELLANEOUS

Lot 12 – BRL 6,000 – MISCELLANEOUS

Lots 13 to 28

Location: Customs warehouse in Fortaleza, Av. Vicente de Castro, 6971, Mucuripe, Fortaleza/CE. Visitation from September 13th to 17th, from 1:30 pm to 5 pm, to be scheduled by calling 3198.6321 (Simone).

Lot 13 – R$ 52,000 – VEHICLE

Lot 14 – BRL 20,000 – VEHICLE

Lot 15 – R$ 10,000 – VEHICLE

Lot 16 – BRL 28,000 – VEHICLE

Lot 17 – BRL 70,000 – VEHICLE

Lot 18 – BRL 36,000 – VEHICLE

Lot 19 – R$ 94,000 – VEHICLE

Lot 20 – BRL 70,000 – VEHICLE

Lot 21 – BRL 80,000 – VEHICLE

Lot 22 – BRL 17,000 – VEHICLE

Lot 23 – BRL 30,000 – VEHICLE

Lot 24 – R$ 24,000 – VEHICLE

Lot 25 – BRL 15,000 – MISCELLANEOUS

Lot 26 – BRL 40,000 – MISCELLANEOUS

Lot 27- BRL 80,000 – MISCELLANEOUS

Lot 28 – BRL 120,000 – MISCELLANEOUS

Lots 29 to 33

Location: Cipp S/A – Pecém Port/CE, Pecém Esplanade, s/n° – Pecém District São Gonçalo do Amarante – Ceará. Visitation from September 13th to 17th, from 1:30 pm to 5 pm, by appointment by calling (85) 988896958 (Anderson).

Lot 29 – BRL 120,000 – MISCELLANEOUS

Lot 30 – R$ 40,000 – MISCELLANEOUS

Lot 31 – BRL 50,000 – MISCELLANEOUS

Lot 32 – R$ 250,000 – MISCELLANEOUS

Lot 33 – BRL 30,000 – MISCELLANEOUS

Lot 34 to 36

Location: Federal Revenue Office in Juazeiro do Norte – Visitation from September 13th to 17th from 1:30 pm to 5 pm – Rua José Andrade de Lavor, 2001 _ Santa Tereza – Information through the telephone (88) 99985.5000 (Winston).

Lot 34 – BRL 13,000 – VEHICLE

Lot 35 – BRL 66,000 – VEHICLE

Lot 36 – BRL 30,000 – MISCELLANEOUS

Lot 37

Location: Federal Revenue Office of Brazil in Teresina/PI – Visit from September 13th to 17th, by appointment with Fernando – Telephone (86) 99991.2611

Lot 37 – BRL 30,000 – VEHICLE

Lots 38 to 40

Location: São Luís Federal Revenue Inspectorate – Av. dos Portugueses S/N – Visit from September 13th to 17th, from 1:30 pm to 170 pm – obtain information by calling (98) – 98809.0828 (Glacijone).

Lot 38 – R$ 54,000 – VEHICLE

Lot 39 – BRL 40,000 – VEHICLE – lot excluded

Lot 40 – BRL 8,000 – MISCELLANEOUS

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags