Average price of gasoline rises for the 6th week in a row at gas stations, shows ANP | Economy

The average price of gasoline rose for the 6th week at gas stations in the country, according to a survey carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The average price of gasoline for the week ending September 11 rose to BRL 6.059 per liter, against BRL 6.007 per liter in the previous week, which represents an increase of 0.86%.

In the 4,434 service stations surveyed by the ANP, the maximum price reached R$7.185 per liter and the minimum was R$5.15.

What makes gasoline and diesel prices go up?

The agency also found that the average value of the liter of diesel increased from R$ 4,627 to R$ 4,695 in the week.

The price of a liter of ethanol rose from R$ 4,611 to 4,653 in the week.

In 2021, fuel became one of the villains of inflation, responsible for severely affecting the budget of Brazilian families – already harmed by the rise in food and electricity. According to the IBGE, gasoline accumulates in the year an increase of 31.09%.

Fuel sales prices follow the value of oil on the international market and exchange rate variation. Thus, a higher price of the commodity and/or a devaluation of the real have the potential to contribute to higher prices in Brazil, for example.

The prices charged at the bombs became a reason for a clash between the president and the governors. President Jair Bolsonaro has publicly demanded that the states reduce the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) so that, in this way, the prices of gasoline and diesel fall.

But what analysts say is the devalued real has contributed to the increase in fuel prices. And what gives strength to this movement of loss of value of the Brazilian currency are the various uncertainties of investors regarding the direction of economic policy of the Bolsonaro government.