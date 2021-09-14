Back to CT, quintet in DM and team starts preparation against America-MG

After the 1-1 draw against Atlético-GO last Sunday, by the Brasileirão, Corinthians re-appeared at CT Joaquim Grava this Monday morning to start activities focused on América-MG.

As usual, the athletes who acted for more than 45 minutes did a regenerative work on the TC, while the rest started their work with a warm-up with physical preparation. Afterwards, Sylvinho promoted a work of passing and marking pressure and, to finish, the players participated in a confrontation in a reduced field.

The news from the training was the presence of jo, who stayed out of the match against Atlético-GO to resolve private matters. The striker trained normally with the group and is available to the coaching staff.

Already luan and Renato Augusto, which were also embezzled last Sunday due to pain in the adductor muscle, and Fagner, with a contracture in the neck, continued the treatment with the club’s physiotherapists.

The young Adson, still in physical transition, did work to strengthen the inner part of the TC. while the midfielder roni, who suffered trauma to his right knee in the game against Atlético-GO, started treatment and will undergo reassessment.

The Corinthians squad will have a rest day this Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, the team returns to its activities at CT Joaquim Grava and, even, should once again count on Willian’s presence in training.

See more at: Corinthians Training, CT Joaquim Grava and Medical Department.