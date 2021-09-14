BBB22: Globo denies that Tadeu Schmidt will replace Tiago Leifert

Since Tiago Leifert revealed that he will leave Globo at the end of 2021, everyone wants to know who will present “BBB22”. Many rumors arose on social networks and even the journalist Thaddeus Schmidt, currently in charge of the “Fantastic“, was confirmed. However, the Globe denied any confirmation of replacement.

“The performances of ‘BBB’ and ‘The Voice Brasil’ in 2022 have not yet been defined“, I told Globe through a statement. In other words, nothing is confirmed about the presentation of the next season of “Big Brother Brazil“, as many portals had already reported.

Besides Thaddeus Schmidt, the name of Marcos Mion also appeared among the possible replacements. Despite having arrived at Globo now, Mion has a certain experience, as she presented “The farm” for three editions. In addition, he is also with “provisional presenter” in the “cauldron“. Is it coming there?

the reporter Ana Clara, that since the “BBB20” has been receiving a lot of praise for his work on “BBB network” also appeared among the names that could replace James Leifert. Despite not having years of experience, the fans for the ex-participant of the “BBB18” it’s big. So, will it roll?

Anyway, we are already sure that Leifert won’t be in charge of the “BBB22“. Even with the job well done he has been doing since the 16th season of the reality show, the presenter is focused on, mainly, rest.

“I grew up here, as a person and as a professional. I achieved much more than I imagined and I am in the perfect time, personally and professionally, to close this chapter that lasted two decades. Everything worked out, it was so beautiful. I leave mature, unhurried, happy and ready for the world in front of me”, he said Tiago in your farewell announcement.

And then, who will be in charge of the “BBB22“?

